PHYLLIS LILLIAN (HASZ) KUIPERS

November 12, 1923 May 10, 2019

Phyllis was born Nov 12, 1923, in Parkston, SD, and grew up in Mitchell, SD. She earned a bachelors degree from Dakota Wesleyan University, and taught Jr High school. She married the love of her life, John MB Kuipers, in 1946. They had three children before moving to Colorado Springs in 1968.

Phyllis was preceeded in death by her parents, Emanuel and Helen Hasz, husband John, infant son John Scott Kuipers, and daughter Barbara Kuipers Muzzy. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Kuipers

Phyllis died in Colorado Springs May 10. She was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, nana, and friend. Being with family and friends was her greatest joy. She loved entertaining in her home, baking, gardening, crafts, and playing bridge. A memorial service will take place Friday, June 21, 1:00, at First Lutheran Church, 1515 N Cascade Ave, 80907, where she and John were long-time members. Inurnment will take place in Mitchell, SD.





Phyllis was born Nov 12, 1923, in Parkston, SD, and grew up in Mitchell, SD. She earned a bachelors degree from Dakota Wesleyan University, and taught Jr High school. She married the love of her life, John MB Kuipers, in 1946. They had three children before moving to Colorado Springs in 1968.

Phyllis was preceeded in death by her parents, Emanuel and Helen Hasz, husband John, infant son John Scott Kuipers, and daughter Barbara Kuipers Muzzy. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Kuipers Smith (Michael), son-in-law Thomas Muzzy; grandchildren Jillian Smith, John-Scott Smith, Nicole Muzzy, Joshua Muzzy, and Jacob (Anna) Muzzy; as well as her "acquired" daughter and son-in-law Terri and Dinny Weber.

Phyllis died in Colorado Springs May 10. She was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, nana, and friend. Being with family and friends was her greatest joy. She loved entertaining in her home, baking, gardening, crafts, and playing bridge. A memorial service will take place Friday, June 21, 1:00, at First Lutheran Church, 1515 N Cascade Ave, 80907, where she and John were long-time members. Inurnment will take place in Mitchell, SD.

