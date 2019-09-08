Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Marsh Ray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ray

PHYLLIS MARSH RAY

May 8, 1946

August 27, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Phyllis Marsh Ray announces her passing on August 27th, 2019 after a two year battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Phyllis was born on May 8th, 1946 to Richard and Mary Marsh. She graduated from Champion High School with honors and then attended Youngstown State University.

Phyllis married Thomas Wean and moved to Fairfield, Iowa where she started her own interior design business called The Paintin' Place. In Iowa she was very active with the Girl Scouts. She led many troups of girls and attended numerous events for 13 years. She was awarded the "Thanks Badge" which is the highest award an adult can receive through the Girl Scouts.

In 1986 Phyllis moved to Colorado Springs. While in Colorado she worked at a local fabric store and later at Black Forest Reality. Phyllis then helped to manage Shadow Mountain Mobile Home Park.

Phyllis had a great love for travel and snorkeling. She visited the island of Oahu every year where she loved to snorkel with the sea turtles on the North Shore. She also traveled to Alaska, Mexico, India, Australia, Florida, and the Caribbean.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 31 years, Tony, daughters Debra (Mark), Pamela, and Kimberly (Thomas), and grandsons Jayden, Brennan, and Braydon. A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday September 14th, 2019 at The First Baptist Church of Black Forest, 10915 Black Forest Road.





