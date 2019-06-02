Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis R. Hoffman. View Sign Service Information First Presbyterian Church 219 E Bijou St Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Memorial service 1:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 219 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hoffman

PHYLLIS R. HOFFMAN

1926-2019

Phyllis R Hoffman died May 14, 2019 from natural causes. Her husband, John, preceded her in death. She is survived by sons J. Russell and Gary, granddaughter Riley, sister Astrid (Carroll) Peacock of West Palm Beach, FL, brother-in-law Neil Propst of GA, and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was born in Detroit, MI, in 1926. She later moved to Lake Worth, FL, where she graduated from high school. Phyllis matriculated to Florida State College for Women, which became Florida State University by the time she graduated. She was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She taught grade school and Spanish classes.

Phyllis married John Hoffman in 1950, supporting him through graduate school in Gainesville, FL, where Russ was born. They moved to Albuquerque, NM, in 1954 where Gary was born. In 1959 the family moved to Colorado Springs, relocating with John's job at Kaman Nuclear Corp. (Kaman Sciences). Phyllis resided in Colorado Springs ever since, raising her family as a dedicated mother and wife.

She was a member of Gateway United Presbyterian Church and later the First Presbyterian Church. She was a member of PEO (chapter EL) and volunteered with several other philanthropic organizations. Her pastimes included knitting, needlepoint, china painting, and playing bridge with close friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 219 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, on June 7 at 1:00 p.m.





HoffmanPHYLLIS R. HOFFMAN1926-2019Phyllis R Hoffman died May 14, 2019 from natural causes. Her husband, John, preceded her in death. She is survived by sons J. Russell and Gary, granddaughter Riley, sister Astrid (Carroll) Peacock of West Palm Beach, FL, brother-in-law Neil Propst of GA, and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was born in Detroit, MI, in 1926. She later moved to Lake Worth, FL, where she graduated from high school. Phyllis matriculated to Florida State College for Women, which became Florida State University by the time she graduated. She was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She taught grade school and Spanish classes.Phyllis married John Hoffman in 1950, supporting him through graduate school in Gainesville, FL, where Russ was born. They moved to Albuquerque, NM, in 1954 where Gary was born. In 1959 the family moved to Colorado Springs, relocating with John's job at Kaman Nuclear Corp. (Kaman Sciences). Phyllis resided in Colorado Springs ever since, raising her family as a dedicated mother and wife.She was a member of Gateway United Presbyterian Church and later the First Presbyterian Church. She was a member of PEO (chapter EL) and volunteered with several other philanthropic organizations. Her pastimes included knitting, needlepoint, china painting, and playing bridge with close friends.A Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 219 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, on June 7 at 1:00 p.m. Published in The Gazette from June 2 to June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Teachers Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close