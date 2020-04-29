Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Yvonne Horner. View Sign Service Information Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins 650 West Drake Road Fort Collins , CO 80526 (970)-482-3208 Send Flowers Obituary

Horner

PHYLLIS YVONNE HORNER

February 1, 1923 April 23, 2020

Phyllis Yvonne Horner passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at The Center at Rock Creek, formerly The Suites of Ft. Collins, due to complications after a fall. She was born on February 1, 1923 in Windom, Minnesota to Lennie and Florence (Schottle) Aune. She grew up in Windom and received her R.N. in 1944 from Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester, Minnesota. She worked at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital in 1944 before becoming an U. S. Army nurse from 1945-1946.

Phyllis met her husband, F. Alan Horner, a Marine, in Japan during the occupation at the end of World War II in March 1946 and they were married in Kirtland, Ohio on November 29, 1946. They were married for 66 years until Alan passed away in 2013. Phyllis and Alan lived in Glenview, Illinois from 1953 - 1972, in Colorado Springs, Colorado from 1972 - 2008, and then moved to Fort Collins, Colorado in 2008 to be near family. Phyllis volunteered for 15 years at Erie House Clinic in the inner city of Chicago, and at Penrose Community Hospital in Colorado Springs for 10 years. She loved to read and do crossword puzzles and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to her many acquaintances.

Phyllis is survived by daughters , Kathy See (Bill) in Fort Collins, Colorado and Barbara Bauman (Wendell) in Niceville, Florida, granddaughter, Heather Bauman in Panama City, Florida and two great grandsons, Tyler and Hunter. She is also survived by one niece, Linda Dadian (Dan) in Wisconsin, two nephews, Larry Ruud (Elsje) in Arizona and Scott Wicks in Illinois, plus cousins in Minnesota and California. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sister, Marabeth Wicks.

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Center at Rock Creek for the kindness and loving care that Phyllis received during the six months she lived at the facility and also the kindness and gentle care of Pathways Hospice during her final days.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a private family graveside service at a future date in Windom, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to BARC, (a business, art and recreation center in Windom) PO Box 123, Windom, Minnesota 56101. Her high school was converted into this cultural center and she was a long time member supporting this facility.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at





HornerPHYLLIS YVONNE HORNERFebruary 1, 1923 April 23, 2020Phyllis Yvonne Horner passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at The Center at Rock Creek, formerly The Suites of Ft. Collins, due to complications after a fall. She was born on February 1, 1923 in Windom, Minnesota to Lennie and Florence (Schottle) Aune. She grew up in Windom and received her R.N. in 1944 from Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester, Minnesota. She worked at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital in 1944 before becoming an U. S. Army nurse from 1945-1946.Phyllis met her husband, F. Alan Horner, a Marine, in Japan during the occupation at the end of World War II in March 1946 and they were married in Kirtland, Ohio on November 29, 1946. They were married for 66 years until Alan passed away in 2013. Phyllis and Alan lived in Glenview, Illinois from 1953 - 1972, in Colorado Springs, Colorado from 1972 - 2008, and then moved to Fort Collins, Colorado in 2008 to be near family. Phyllis volunteered for 15 years at Erie House Clinic in the inner city of Chicago, and at Penrose Community Hospital in Colorado Springs for 10 years. She loved to read and do crossword puzzles and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to her many acquaintances.Phyllis is survived by daughters , Kathy See (Bill) in Fort Collins, Colorado and Barbara Bauman (Wendell) in Niceville, Florida, granddaughter, Heather Bauman in Panama City, Florida and two great grandsons, Tyler and Hunter. She is also survived by one niece, Linda Dadian (Dan) in Wisconsin, two nephews, Larry Ruud (Elsje) in Arizona and Scott Wicks in Illinois, plus cousins in Minnesota and California. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sister, Marabeth Wicks.The family wishes to thank the staff at The Center at Rock Creek for the kindness and loving care that Phyllis received during the six months she lived at the facility and also the kindness and gentle care of Pathways Hospice during her final days.A Celebration of Life will take place at a private family graveside service at a future date in Windom, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to BARC, (a business, art and recreation center in Windom) PO Box 123, Windom, Minnesota 56101. Her high school was converted into this cultural center and she was a long time member supporting this facility.Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com Published in The Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close