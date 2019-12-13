Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Preston Myles Landry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Preston Myles Landry of Colorado Springs has passed away. Born the youngest of seven children to Gus and Addie Landry of Hammond, Louisiana, Preston was a mild-mannered child adored by his mother. While his brothers shipped off to fight in World War II Preston remained in school, working part time at his father's barber shop where he learned the value of humility and hard work.While attending college Preston was Sunday School Superintendant at a Louisiana country church called Happy Woods Church of God, which he supported for more than 70 years. It was at that church in the early 1950s that Preston met Dorothy Guillory. Though they dated long distance as he attained a Masters degree at the University of Mississippi, eventually Preston and Dorothy married and lived a brief happy period before Preston was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean war. After Army basic training the couple was stationed near Douglas Arizona where Preston learned how to repair tanks. Though he enjoyed that training, he never used it for the Army. Instead, he was moved into an analysis position, where his talents in the field of Mathematics could be utilized. It was during this stint with the Army that Preston and Dorothy's first child was born, a son, Preston Timothy. Upon preparing for his Army discharge, Preston was given inoculations, one of which resulted in a bout of hepatitis that nearly killed him.With his degrees in mathematics Preston soon found employment in the Civil Service at Eglin Air Force base near Fort Walton Beach Florida. There he worked with the Air Force and contractors on defense projects involving radar systems and aerospace tracking. He worked with the legendary Univac computer, the state of the art in computing in the late 1950's. Before the end of that decade two more sons were born to the Landry family, Patrick Myles and Paul Terrence.With secure employment, the family set about building the American dream, purchasing their first home and setting up housekeeping in Fort Walton Beach. In 1963 Preston was sent to Cornell University in Ithaca New York to further his studies at the behest of his employer. He hauled his fledgling family there to upstate New York for a year while he attended school. There the young southern family discovered snow for the first time.A second educational trip a year or so later took Preston and his family to Boulder Colorado for a summer course at the University of Colorado. Here the young southern family discovered mountains for the first time. It was love at first sight. As a result when, two years later in 1966, Preston was offered a position in Colorado Springs, the family jumped at the opportunity. They pulled up their Florida stakes and moved out west into the home they would occupy until this writing.In addition, a late arrival joined the Landry family in early 1967... a daughter, Amy Louise.Preston worked with the Air Force, NORAD, and defense contractors during his long career in Colorado. He became a research systems analyst and an authority on the tracking of hazardous "space junk." Though much of his defense work was classified, some of his knowledgeable writings on this subject were published in Popular Science Magazine.Preston and Dorothy continued to raise and nurture their beloved children and attempted, through instruction and example, to instill in them the principles of Christian Living. Preston was a spectacular provider for his family. Though by no means wealthy, he always managed to provide everything his family needed and just a bit more. After putting four children through college he devoted much of his income to numerous charities, mostly involving American ideals, the care of animals and Christian service. Meanwhile, his investments in his children paid off as they each went off to successful careers in entertainment, engineering, music, and the legal profession. A supremely kind, humble, wise, and patient gentleman, Preston was looked up to and admired by all who knew him. And yet he exhibited a wit with a gentle playfulness that made him everybody's favorite. Preston is survived by his four children, seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, two sisters, and by his beloved wife Dorothy. He is also survived by the spirit of warm kindness he brought to all who knew him. He was 89. Published in The Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019

