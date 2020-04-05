Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Quelynn Bradford Dowdy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dowdy

QUELYNN BRADFORD DOWDY

September 2, 1988 March 13, 2020

Quelynn went to be with the lord peacefully on Friday, March 13 in his home surrounded by his family after a long battle with heart problems and renal failure. He was born with a congenital heart defect and at age 13 he had a heart transplant then in October of 2018, he went into renal failure. Quelynn was born in Anniston, Alabama, and has lived in Germany, California, Georgia, and Colorado. Quelynn had lived in Colorado Springs since 1995 and attended schools on Fort Carson; he graduated from Fountain-Fort Carson High School. He went on to graduate from Pikes Peak Community College with an Associate degree in Multimedia Graphic and Web Design, he then moved to San Diego, CA to attend Platt College where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with Bachelor of Science degree in Media Arts.

Quelynn loved life, music, and playing the card game Magic. He was such a loving, caring, funny, and witty man; he always saw the best in people and life. His mom and stepdad, Doni and Ed Taylor and his brother Christopher Saldano of Colorado Springs survive him. His dad and stepmother, Bruce and Donna Dowdy of Moundville, AL, a niece Kayleigh Saldano of Clarksville, TN, and many other loved family members, also survive him.

In accordance with his last wishes, there were no formal memorial services. Evergreen Funeral Home made final arrangements. The family would like to thank Pikes Peak Hospice for caring for Quelynn in his finals days at home.





DowdyQUELYNN BRADFORD DOWDYSeptember 2, 1988 March 13, 2020Quelynn went to be with the lord peacefully on Friday, March 13 in his home surrounded by his family after a long battle with heart problems and renal failure. He was born with a congenital heart defect and at age 13 he had a heart transplant then in October of 2018, he went into renal failure. Quelynn was born in Anniston, Alabama, and has lived in Germany, California, Georgia, and Colorado. Quelynn had lived in Colorado Springs since 1995 and attended schools on Fort Carson; he graduated from Fountain-Fort Carson High School. He went on to graduate from Pikes Peak Community College with an Associate degree in Multimedia Graphic and Web Design, he then moved to San Diego, CA to attend Platt College where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with Bachelor of Science degree in Media Arts.Quelynn loved life, music, and playing the card game Magic. He was such a loving, caring, funny, and witty man; he always saw the best in people and life. His mom and stepdad, Doni and Ed Taylor and his brother Christopher Saldano of Colorado Springs survive him. His dad and stepmother, Bruce and Donna Dowdy of Moundville, AL, a niece Kayleigh Saldano of Clarksville, TN, and many other loved family members, also survive him.In accordance with his last wishes, there were no formal memorial services. Evergreen Funeral Home made final arrangements. The family would like to thank Pikes Peak Hospice for caring for Quelynn in his finals days at home. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close