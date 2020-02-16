Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. Matthew McLean. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McLean

R. MATTHEW "MATTILAC, MATTY" MCLEAN

August 1, 1956 January 29, 2020

Sunrise: August 1, 1956

Sunset: January 29, 2020

Born in Macomb, Illinois to Jane McLean and Robert McLean (deceased). Matt was born with adventure in his heart; growing up as a boy scout, he was determined to hit the Rocky Mountains.

He settled in Colorado Springs, working construction which became his art. He was the man that knew the answer to your question. His intelligence reached from carpentry, camping, mathematics, auto mechanics, to poetry. His greatest desire was to be heard.

He loved camping, loud music, hot wings, noisy trucks, and had the greatest tool collection known to mankind. The focus of every room changed when he stepped in. Matt had the uncanny ability of assigning a new identity to everyone with a nickname. He is survived by his son Max (Hambone), daughter Bailey (Monster), sister Hawley (HJ), brothers Sam (Sam-a-globa) and Dan (The Wan) and the mother of his children, Cindy (Speed).

He will be remembered by the lessons he taught, the party that was guaranteed to surround him, and his "good" dancing techniques. In life, Matt McLean was a force to be reckoned with and in his passing, he will be brought peace. His laugh, whistle, and prickly kisses will be left with his family and friends.

"There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die." Hunter S. Thompson.

Services were held in Crystal Lake, Illinois.





Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020

