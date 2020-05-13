HableRACHEL ANN HABLENovember 10, 1934 May 10, 2020Rachel Ann Hable born November 10, 1934 in Charleston, West Virginia, died of natural causes on May 10, 2020, at the age of 85 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.A native of Charleston, West Virginia, Rachel attended elementary, junior high and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1953. She then attended Marshall College in Huntington, West Virginia.She married Donald E. Hable January 25, 1958 in Charleston, West Virginia.Rachel was employed as a secretary at West Virginia Air National Guard, Canning Land & Cattle Company, Tucson, AZ and most recently at Garden Ranch Baptist Church, Colorado Springs, CO. Rachel was a member there for 36 years where she also taught Vacation Bible School.Rachel is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald E. Hable, two children Keith (Laurie) Hable, Lansing, KS and Donna Payton, Tucson, AZ and three grandchildren, Michael Payton, Austin (Rachel) Hable and Kaitlin Hable.Also survived by siblings Wilma Morton, Pinch, WV, Rick (Nancy) Humphreys, Pinch, WV. Rachel will also be forever remembered by her numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Neva Humphreys, sisters Wanda McCormick, Freda Gallian and Lynda Nay.Funeral arrangements are being made through Evergreen Funeral Home, Colorado Springs, CO. Graveside services will be officiated by Pastor David Fitzgerald scheduled on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.Memorial donations in memory of Rachel may be made to Garden Ranch Baptist Church, 3830 Van Teylingen Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80917.