RALPH "DAVID" CROW
April 4, 1932 February 22, 2020
David Crow, 87, died February 22, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He was born April 4, 1932 to Ralph and Esther (Matheson) Crow in Rawlins, Wyoming.
David was a sales representative for an industrial supply company.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Wendy and Robin; son, Bradley; grandson, Chris; granddaughter, Libby; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Pete and John.
Graveside Service, 12:00PM, Monday, March 9, 2020, Saratoga Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Saratoga, Wyoming 82331.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
