Miera

RALPH J. MIERA

September 22,1947 July 5, 2020

Ralph J. Miera passed away at his home in Colorado Springs on July 5th 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Ralph was born at Mercy Hospital in Durango, Colorado on September 22nd 1947 to Joe Maliquis and Floripa (Lucero) Miera. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Phil and Tom and sisters Ramona and Mary. He is survived by brother Joe and sisters Gloria and Margaret. He is survived by many nieces and nephews including his nephew Juan "Jay" Enriquez and niece Eunice Lancing.

Ralph was a proud graduate of the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind, here in Colorado Springs. He attended Gallaudet University in Washington D.C. He was retired at the time of his death. He will be fondly remembered by his many friends, both deaf and hearing.

Private services will be arranged when feasible. Cremation services were arranged by Return to Nature Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind, 33 N. Institute St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903







