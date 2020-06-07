Urevich
RALPH J UREVICH
Dec 23, 1934
Apr 23, 2020
USAF Lt. Col. Ret. C-130 HERC Navigator. Military Honors forthcoming. Survived by wife of 56 years, JoAnne, four children, and eight grandchildren. Beloved husband, father, and Pop Pop.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.