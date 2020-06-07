Or Copy this URL to Share

Urevich

RALPH J UREVICH

Dec 23, 1934

Apr 23, 2020

USAF Lt. Col. Ret. C-130 HERC Navigator. Military Honors forthcoming. Survived by wife of 56 years, JoAnne, four children, and eight grandchildren. Beloved husband, father, and Pop Pop.







