RALPHA CABRERA

October 24, 1931 March 30, 2019

Ralpha Cabrera, 87, born in Gering, Nebraska on October 24, 1931 went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's for the last few years. She will be reunited in Heaven with her husband of almost 60 years, Marshall; sons, Anthony and Nick; and grandson, Antonio.

She is survived by daughters, Mary Jane and Lydia of Colorado Springs; 3 grandsons; 2 great-grandsons; and 2 great-granddaughters. Also, her sisters-in-law, Rose and Femia; along with numerous nieces, nephews, many friends, neighbors, and acquaintances. Everyone was a friend to her.

No one was ever a stranger to her. She was loved by everyone in her life for her kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity, and willingness to help anyone in need. Her loving husband, Marshall made it possible for her to be a stay at home mother and housewife. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting, and sitting outside admiring her flowers and watching the birds. She always remembered to send cards for birthdays, special occasions, and holidays to everyone she knew.

A memorial service for Ralpha will be held on Thursday, April 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Cappadona Funeral Home.







