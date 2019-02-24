Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramona Belle Murray. View Sign

RAMONA "MONA" BELLE MURRAY February 15, 2019

Ramona (Mona) Belle Murray, 88, of Palm Desert, CA, (formerly of Colorado Springs, CO), passed away February 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the oldest of nine children to Lucille (Bell) and Carl Andrews. She is survived by her sons, Lt. Col. (USAF Ret.) Mark D. Murray (Linda Murray) of Indio, CA, Dr. Brian J. Murray (Julie Murray) of La Quinta, CA. and three grandchildren, Courtney, Connor, and Victoria. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Andrews of Osseo, MN, Beverly Brink of San Antonio, TX, Barbara Thielen of Hopkins, MN, and Gerri Vinar of Rancho Mirage, CA, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Denny F. Murray, her parents, three sisters, Jackie Smallwood, Carole Baker, and Sandra Andrews, and one brother, Richard Andrews.

Mona greatly enjoyed the outdoors, must notably gardening and fishing, and she had a passion for sports. Mona was an avid bowler and golfer. She won the Denver (CO) Parent/Youth Bowling Tournament that included a 299 game. At the age of 42, she started playing golf. Over the next 44 years, golf became her passion. She won numerous women's club championships and was especially proud of the fact that she was the first in her family to have a hole-in-one. She shared her love of sports by coaching youth bowling, baseball, and golf for many years.

Mona was an extremely hard worker and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Whether it was laying sod in her front yard, or chopping and stacking firewood as part of the family's coal and firewood business, no task was too large. Following in her own mother's footsteps, Mona was also an amazing cook. The sweet smell of her pumpkin and pecan pies on Thanksgiving morning will forever be remembered. In her later years, Mona enjoyed playing mahjong with her friends, an occasional trip to a local casino for video poker, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

The Murray family would like to thank caregivers, friends, and the medical community for their wonderful support, care, and prayers that they have given to Mona in her fight with lung cancer.

Wiefels and Son Funeral Home of Palm Springs is in charge of arrangements. A private family memorial will be held at a future date and time at Highland Cemetery in Meeker, CO.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the First Tee of the Coachella Valley, 74945 Sheryl Avenue, Palm Desert, CA, 92260.





