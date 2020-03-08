Page
RANDALL S. PAGE
March 3, 2020
Randall S. Page, 61, passed away March 3, 2020. He is survived by his son, Joshua; and his sister, Pam. He also leaves many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, 1:00-4:00 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. in Colorado Springs, CO. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit our online guestbook for Randall at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020