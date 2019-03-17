Wimberger
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randolph Wimberger.
RANDOLPH "RANDY" WIMBERGER
December 13, 1961 March 6, 2019
Mr. Randolph "Randy" Wimberger died unexpectedly in an accident on the morning of March 6th north of Fort Collins, Colorado at the age of 57. Randy moved to Colorado Springs with his family in the fall of 1969. He was, along with his parents, a cofounder of Wimberger's Old World Bakery and Delicatessen, in the spring of 1970.
Randy was born on December 13, 1961 in Lorain, Ohio to Robert and Gisela Wimberger. He graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School in 1980. Randy became an accomplished baker, spending several years refining his talents in Germany.
Randy enjoyed landscaping, playing guitar, walks at the dog park and the Denver Broncos. He was very active in the local German community.
Randy is survived by his brother, Robert Wimberger of Westminster, Colorado.
In accordance with Randy's wishes, cremation will take place with no visitation and Randy requested no services. Private inurnment Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80906.
Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019