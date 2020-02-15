Saubert
RANDY RAY SAUBERT
12/5/1956 - 2/6/2020
Randy Saubert, 63, passed away surround by his family Thurs., Feb. 6 at home in Aurora after a courageous and lengthy battle with ALS for 26 years. Born Dec. 5, 1956, in Muncie, IN, he was the son of the late James A. and Marcella Saubert.
Randy attended Yorktown H.S., Class of '75 and then served for 11 years in the Army. He served during the Persian Gulf War where he contracted ALS. He later worked for 11 years at Chrissy Fowler Lumber Company, in Colorado Springs, as a truck and fork lift driver. Jacki and Randy were married for 41 years. He is survived by his son, Jeremy of Pueblo; daughter, Misti Woltz (Kenneth Jr) of Aurora; two grandsons, Kaleb and Ethin of Aurora. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Mon., Feb. 24, followed by a service of remembrance held at 11 a.m. at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home in Aurora. A committal service will occur the same day, at 1:15 p.m. at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Randy in a special way may make donations in his memory to the ALS Association. Full obituary may be found at www.horancares.com.
