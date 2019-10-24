Walter
RAY L. WALTER
August 17, 1921 October 21, 2019
Ray was born in Moore, Montana to William Walter and Rose (Curns) Walter. Shortly after he was born, his family moved to the original Walter homestead in Kansas. At a young age they moved to Ellicott, Colorado where he lived on a farm. Later they moved to Colorado Springs where he completed his education. He worked several jobs before joining WWII as an infantryman, spending several years in the Phillipines. Returning home, he worked with his brother in Scott City, Kansas, where he met the love of his life, Anna Beatrice (Bea) Marker. They were married March 27, 1946 for 61 years until she preceded him in death in 2007. They lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado where they had three children, Sharon Gaunya, Jim (Marilyn) Walter and Gary (Liana) Walter. He was blessed with 6 grandsons, 14 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great granddaughters. Ray loved working with his hands; woodworking, welding , and creating. His craftsmanship was superb, building houses, sheds, etc. He retired from the Colorado State highway Department in 1997. He spent many years of retirement caring for his wife and family. He enjoyed being a member of the Pikes Peak Model A Club and loved "going to coffee". He passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Bruce McCandless Veterans Nursing Home in Florence, Colorado.
Viewing will be at Swan Law Mortuary, 501 N Cascade, Friday, October 25 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00. Funeral will be Monday, October 28 at Swan Law at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens, 3825 Airport Rd., Colorado Springs, CO immediately following funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send a memorial donation to the Bruce McCandless Resident Benefit fund, 903 Moore Dr, Florence, CO 81226. Reference Ray Walter. Or please feel free to donate to the .
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019