RAY NIEL BEDINGFIELD
December 2, 1942 February 1, 2019
Ray Niel Bedingfield, 76, of Monument, Colorado passed away at the Sunrise Senior Living center in Colorado on the morning of Friday, February 1 following an extended battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Ray is survived by his wife, Claudette Bedingfield of Monument; his son, Kenneth Brian Bedingfield and his wife, Marcia Bender, of Bismarck, North Dakota; his daughter, Laurel Katherine Bedingfield Arnett and her husband Nathan Arnett of Monument; his grandsons Logan Bedingfield and Jay Arnett; Logan's mother, Krista Bedingfield, of Littleton, Colorado; his dear brother, Jay Brent Bedingfield and his wife Carolyn Bedingfield, also of Monument.
The family will be holding a public celebration in remembrance of Ray's life on Friday, February 22, at The Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Hwy 105, Palmer Lake, CO, 80133, from 6:30-9:30pm. They ask that anyone wishing to provide contributions or gifts do so in the form of a donation to the .
Published in The Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019