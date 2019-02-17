Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Niel Bedingfield. View Sign

Bedingfield

RAY NIEL BEDINGFIELD

December 2, 1942 February 1, 2019

Ray Niel Bedingfield, 76, of Monument, Colorado passed away at the Sunrise Senior Living center in Colorado on the morning of Friday, February 1 following an extended battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Ray is survived by his wife, Claudette Bedingfield of Monument; his son, Kenneth Brian Bedingfield and his wife, Marcia Bender, of Bismarck, North Dakota; his daughter, Laurel Katherine Bedingfield Arnett and her husband Nathan Arnett of Monument; his grandsons Logan Bedingfield and Jay Arnett; Logan's mother, Krista Bedingfield, of Littleton, Colorado; his dear brother, Jay Brent Bedingfield and his wife Carolyn Bedingfield, also of Monument.

The family will be holding a public celebration in remembrance of Ray's life on Friday, February 22, at The Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Hwy 105, Palmer Lake, CO, 80133, from 6:30-9:30pm. They ask that anyone wishing to provide contributions or gifts do so in the form of a donation to the .





