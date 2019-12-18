Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Giltner

RAYMOND E. GILTNER

March 3, 1943 December 12, 2019.

Raymond Earl Giltner, went home on December 12, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, George Sylvanus Giltner & Elizabeth Roberts Giltner, Raymond is survived by his wife, Beverly Schaffer Giltner; two sons, Michael Todd Giltner and Ryan Matthew Giltner. Additional survivors include eight siblings; Helen Giltner Kaylor, Charles Giltner,and Preston Giltner of Brookport, IL; James Giltner and George Giltner of Metropolis, IL; Louis Giltner of Reddick, FL; Wilfred Giltner of Arlington TX; Lillian Giltner Bishop of Crowley, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Ray was born at home in the rural community of Unionville, IL on March 3, 1943. A 1961 graduate of

Metropolis Community High School, Ray worked on the family farm during the summers while continuing his education, earning his degree from Murray State College. United in marriage to Beverly Schaffer in 1966, he and Bev began their 53-year journey living in South Florida. Ray served 6 years in the National Guard Reserves. He taught high school math for Broward County schools, while subsidizing his income working construction in the summers.

In 1977 Ray and Bev relocated to Colorado Springs, CO. He became a licensed General Contractor and, together with Bev at his side as a Realtor and business partner, they merged their skills to build and market more than 100 custom homes in the surrounding communities of Colorado Springs and Monument. Ray had an exceptional ability with his hands and used that gift to create beautiful homes. He loved his profession and found great satisfaction in his product. Ray cherished the many enduring friendships and special memories he made during this period of his life.

He knew he was home within weeks of moving to Colorado. He liked the change in seasons, the abundant wildlife, breathtaking sunsets, and all the glorious beauty of nature which surrounded him. He was referred by a client who described Ray to his friend as "the salt of the earth". He was genuine, down-to-earth, and steadfastly faithful to friends, God and Country. He dearly loved his family, both immediate and extended. He amazed his friends, as well as his caregivers during the final days of his life, with his endearing wit. His words were limited but his message succinct.

Ray has requested there be no public memorial service. Though he was loved by many, as an introspective man he preferred his family and friends just remember him as he was. In tribute to him, contributions may be made to any . Now that his work here on earth is done may he find peace high on that mountain.





