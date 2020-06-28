Raymond James Connors
1924 - 2020
Connors
RAYMOND JAMES CONNORS
February 4, 1924 - June 23, 2020
Raymond James Connors died Tuesday June 23, 2020, due to natural causes. He was 96 years old, born in Jersey City, New Jersey, the only son of James and Loretta Connors. He was married to Mary Yuriko Connors, who passed away April 17, 2013.
Raymond's dedicated and selfless courage serving his country in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. CSM Connors was a highly decorated soldier in the United States Army with 30 years of service. He is remembered for his unwavering faith and love of country.
He is survived by his daughter Theresa B. Graves of Gypsum, CO., a son Francis X. Connors of Colorado Springs, CO. Two granddaughters, Lisa Graves, San Diego, CA and Stephanie Graves, Castle rock, CO. One grandson Ian Connors, Virgin Islands. One great-grandson, Dillon Smith, and three great-grand daughters, Mariah Graves, Aaliyah and Lorelai Connors.
He enjoyed spending time traveling with his wife and fishing with his friends. He was very proud of his fishing skills as he caught and framed his biggest trout.
Raymond Connors will be cremated and join his wife, Mary Yuriko Connors at Fort Logan National Cemetery.




Published in The Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dove-Witt Family Mortuary
6630 South US Highway
Fountain, CO 80817
7193904906
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 28, 2020
On behalf of TREA, the enlisted Association, I wish to express our heartfelt condolences. May God be with you to strengthen and comfort you in His holy and loving arms.
Rev Bob Kwiatkowski, Chaplain TREA Ch#1
