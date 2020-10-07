Holt

RAYMOND L. HOLT

November 26, 1935 September 29, 2020

Raymond L. Holt, 84, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Born on November 26, 1935 and parted this world on September 29, 2020.

The Holt family invites you to join with us as we gather together for the services honoring Ray's life and legacy.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at Swan Law Funeral Home, 501 North Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 at 11 o'clock a.m. A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expy, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 at 12:30 p.m. followed by A Celebration of Life gathering at Hillside Gardens at 4:00 p.m.

Flower services provided by Skyway Creations: 719-632-2661

Regards and additional information: Swan Law Funeral Services







