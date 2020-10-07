1/
Raymond L. Holt
1935 - 2020
Holt
RAYMOND L. HOLT
November 26, 1935 September 29, 2020
Raymond L. Holt, 84, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Born on November 26, 1935 and parted this world on September 29, 2020.
The Holt family invites you to join with us as we gather together for the services honoring Ray's life and legacy.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at Swan Law Funeral Home, 501 North Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 at 11 o'clock a.m. A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expy, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 at 12:30 p.m. followed by A Celebration of Life gathering at Hillside Gardens at 4:00 p.m.
Flower services provided by Skyway Creations: 719-632-2661
Regards and additional information: Swan Law Funeral Services



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
OCT
8
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Hillside Gardens
OCT
8
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
October 7, 2020
Ray was a great influence in my life. I first meet Ray when he was my baseball couch, then I worked for Ray at United Western Eng. I was asked to be Godfather to his son ( which I did a terrible job after my marriage failed. I would like to say Thank You for everything and hope the best for loving wife. George Krueger
George Krueger
Friend
