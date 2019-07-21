Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Loyd Frank. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-596-7990 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 View Map Service 10:00 AM Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frank

RAYMOND LOYD FRANK

January 17, 1927

July 17, 2019

Raymond Loyd Frank was born in the family home on January 17, 1927, near Bird City, Kansas. He was the oldest son born to Oscar & Blanche Frank. He passed away in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on July 17, 2019, at the age of 92.

Raymond grew up on a farm and attended school in Bird City, Kansas and completed his high school education at Colorado Springs Bible School. On January 29, 1946, Raymond married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ellen Conway in Goodland, Kansas. One month later he joined the Army. He received an honorable discharge in March 1947, having been granted early release to help his ailing father on the family farm near Goodland, Kansas. Raymond and Mary Ellen remained on the farm until 1964, when he moved his family to Saranac Drive in Colorado Springs. They lived in that same home for 52 years until they moved to the skilled nursing care facility at Medalion in December of 2015.

After his farming years, Raymond worked with his brother doing drywall construction in the Colorado Springs area, retiring at the age of 70. Raymond served many roles in his local Wesleyan Church in Goodland, Kansas and then in Colorado Springs, including Music Director, Sunday School Teacher, Church Board Member and Maintenance Director. He started teaching Sunday School when he was 16, and taught well into his 80's. His love for the Scriptures caused him to have Bible studies with friends and neighbors for many years. He studied prophecy with enthusiasm and enjoyed discussing and debating this subject with anyone who was interested. Raymond was Director of Youth for Christ in Goodland and served on the Youth for Christ board in Colorado Springs. He also was on the Board of Trustees for Bartlesville Wesleyan College for a short time.

One of life's highlights for Raymond and Mary Ellen was going on a Holy Land tour with dear friends to celebrate their 25th Wedding Anniversary. Raymond enjoyed recalling the details of this trip for years to come. He was known for his hard work, kindness, gentle spirit, love for his family, and whole-hearted devotion to serving his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary Ellen Conway Frank; his children: Twila Frank of Colorado Springs; Ray (Lorna) Frank Jr. of Colorado Springs; Garry (Laurie) Frank of Prescott AZ; his brothers: Oscar (June) Frank and Alvin (Maxine) Frank; his grandchildren/step-grandchildren: Christy Barker, Lowell Frank, Steven Remington, Tyler Remington, Kelli Gordon and Brad Griffin, along with their families which includes thirteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Ethel Springer Frank.

The funeral will be held Saturday, July 27, with the visitation from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. with services at 10:00 a.m. followed by internment at Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Raymond's name may be made to The Gideons International for distribution of Bibles.

To leave the family an online condolence please visit:







FrankRAYMOND LOYD FRANKJanuary 17, 1927July 17, 2019Raymond Loyd Frank was born in the family home on January 17, 1927, near Bird City, Kansas. He was the oldest son born to Oscar & Blanche Frank. He passed away in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on July 17, 2019, at the age of 92.Raymond grew up on a farm and attended school in Bird City, Kansas and completed his high school education at Colorado Springs Bible School. On January 29, 1946, Raymond married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ellen Conway in Goodland, Kansas. One month later he joined the Army. He received an honorable discharge in March 1947, having been granted early release to help his ailing father on the family farm near Goodland, Kansas. Raymond and Mary Ellen remained on the farm until 1964, when he moved his family to Saranac Drive in Colorado Springs. They lived in that same home for 52 years until they moved to the skilled nursing care facility at Medalion in December of 2015.After his farming years, Raymond worked with his brother doing drywall construction in the Colorado Springs area, retiring at the age of 70. Raymond served many roles in his local Wesleyan Church in Goodland, Kansas and then in Colorado Springs, including Music Director, Sunday School Teacher, Church Board Member and Maintenance Director. He started teaching Sunday School when he was 16, and taught well into his 80's. His love for the Scriptures caused him to have Bible studies with friends and neighbors for many years. He studied prophecy with enthusiasm and enjoyed discussing and debating this subject with anyone who was interested. Raymond was Director of Youth for Christ in Goodland and served on the Youth for Christ board in Colorado Springs. He also was on the Board of Trustees for Bartlesville Wesleyan College for a short time.One of life's highlights for Raymond and Mary Ellen was going on a Holy Land tour with dear friends to celebrate their 25th Wedding Anniversary. Raymond enjoyed recalling the details of this trip for years to come. He was known for his hard work, kindness, gentle spirit, love for his family, and whole-hearted devotion to serving his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.Raymond is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary Ellen Conway Frank; his children: Twila Frank of Colorado Springs; Ray (Lorna) Frank Jr. of Colorado Springs; Garry (Laurie) Frank of Prescott AZ; his brothers: Oscar (June) Frank and Alvin (Maxine) Frank; his grandchildren/step-grandchildren: Christy Barker, Lowell Frank, Steven Remington, Tyler Remington, Kelli Gordon and Brad Griffin, along with their families which includes thirteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Ethel Springer Frank.The funeral will be held Saturday, July 27, with the visitation from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. with services at 10:00 a.m. followed by internment at Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Raymond's name may be made to The Gideons International for distribution of Bibles. www.gideons.org/donate To leave the family an online condolence please visit: www.DignityMemorial.com Published in The Gazette on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close