MadriRAYMUNDO HERNANDEZ MADRIDJanuary 7, 1929July 5, 2020Beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 in his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born in Santa Monica, California January 7, 1929, a sibling of ten children born to Pedro and Hilda Madrid, ne La Vigne. At an early age Raymundo enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a Cook, Mess Officer, and Food Service noncommissioned officer which spanned a 30 year career in the military, retiring at Fort Carson, Colorado in 1977. He served two combat tours in the Vietnam War, with the 1st Infantry Division in 1966-67, and with the 1st Cavalry Division in 1970-1971. His gallantry in combat earned him the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Clusters and the Combat Infantry Badge. Raymundo served many tours in Germany where he met his wife to be Maria Frida Weber, they wed in Goppingen Germany in 1957. Their growing family enjoyed traveling in Germany, avidly Volksmarching, and spending time with relatives in the Stuttgart area. After military retirement Raymundo continued to serve as an U.S. Air Force civilian for 15 years preparing food for cadets at Mitchell Hall, United States Air Force Academy. During his later retirement years he loved cooking meals for his family and friends, gardening, and enjoying walks in the city of Colorado Springs. Raymundo is survived by his devoted wife Maria, their daughters Dolores and Nancy, sons Joe, Paul, and grandchildren Cody, Nicole, Sergio, and Paolo and many loving relatives in the Los Angeles, California area. He joins his first son Anthony in heaven. Raymundo will be interred at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs in a private family ceremony on July 28, 2020.Special thanks to Compassus Hospice Care, Mary, Kendra, and Denise.