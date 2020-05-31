Kuckel

RAYNELLE (STUART ) KUCKEL

June 12, 1942

May 22, 2020

Beloved wife, aunt, sister and friend, Raynelle Kuckel died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on May 22, 2020.

Raynelle was born in Bisbee, AZ, attended high school in Garden City, NY, and graduated from Middlebury College. She married Ben Kuckel on September 7, 1968, while they both worked at CIGNA in Connecticut as insurance executives. Ben has more than 50 photo albums, at least one for each year of their life together, illustrating a life full of fun and adventure.

They moved to Colorado Springs in 1998 to be closer to family. Creative and energetic, she quickly became part of her new community, volunteering with the Manitou Art Center and KCME, serving on various local boards, including her PEO Chapter and Curiosity Unlimited. She sang in the Manitou Community Church Choir and became a Master Gardener. Together with Ben, she traveled the world and supported the arts, education and, it should be said, local restaurants.

That her last word was "Ben" would come as a surprise to no one who knew her. Married for fifty-two years, they were a couple whose tears were few and joys were many. Their complementary styles helped each other be more complete: she, perhaps more literary, and he, perhaps encouraging her to eat more ice cream. She, completing the Sunday crossword in pen while he completed Sudoku or tended the yard that her gardening skills created. She learned to appreciate sports as he learned to appreciate classical music. Each brought joy to the other every day. What could be better in life?

When she lost the ability to speak or function through the cruelty of aphasia, he became her loving caregiver, keeping her connected to family and a circle of friends growing ever wider.

Raynelle is survived by her husband, Ben, her sister, Sally Adair (Mike) of Phippsburg, ME, her brothers, Ken Stuart (Barb) of Centennial, CO and Dan Stuart (Gail) of Manitou Springs, CO, two brothers-in-law, fifteen nieces and nephews, and her sweet pug, Dickens.

Those wishing to make a contribution in Raynelle's memory may donate to the Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave. Manitou Springs CO 80829, or the Manitou Springs Community Congregational Church, 103 Pawnee Ave., Manitou Springs CO 80829.







