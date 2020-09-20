Cross

REBA GRACE (BURTON) CROSS

July 7, 1933

September 15, 2020

On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Reba Grace (Burton) Cross, passed away at the age of 87 in Olive Branch, MS after battling a long illness. Reba was born July 7, 1933 in Rolla, Kansas to Ralph and Vienna Burton, the 8th of 10 children. She is survived by h of Colorado. Her family moved to Las Animas, CO shortly after her birth, where she spent her childhood, graduating from Las Animas High School. She married Raymond C. Cross in 1951 and had 4 children. Raymond C., and sons Hawley R. Cross and Nolan P. Cross are deceased, as is her life partner, Charles G. Roebuck. Reba is survived by son Raymond Lane Cross (Memphis), daughter Donna Lisa Wagner (Kansas City), her brother Duane Burton (Denver), and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.

A beautiful and remarkable woman, Reba owned and managed numerous businesses among them the La Junta Nursing Home in La Junta, CO, the Red Rock Village Hotel and Restaurant in Miles City, MT, and Santa Fe Construction in Colorado Springs, where she was a long-time resident. An accomplished musician, as well as an accountant, she also held licenses in nursing and real estate, was active in local and national politics, and loved to travel. Her wisdom, intelligence, optimism, and high spirit will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives she touched.

A memorial will be held on-line Saturday, September 26. Contact rayLcross@aol.com for more information.







