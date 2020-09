DoughtryREBECCA "BECKY" ANN DOUGHTRYNovember 9, 1947 September 12 2020Becky was born November 9, 1947 in La Junta, Colorado to Geraldine and Everett Beeks. Becky passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020.She was preceded in death by her father Everett Beeks and her sister, Kathryn Carmon. She is survived by her loving family, Louis Doughty (husband), her mother Gerry Beeks; her sister Patricia Swilling; her daughter, Samantha Julien (Jimmy); daughter, Jeri Sandoval (Chris); son, David Doughty (Marion); ten grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 4 nephews.Becky retired in 2007 and enjoyed traveling with her husband and mother all over the country. She was an avid reader and puzzle solver.She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.Please visit www.dove-witt.com for more information.