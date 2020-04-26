George
REBECCA "BECKY" (LUJAN) GEORGE
November 27, 1955 April 20, 2020
Following a brief illness, Becky passed away at a local hospital on April 20, 2020. Becky was born on November 27, 1955 in Washington, D.C. to Ted and Margie Lujan. As a military dependent she attended various schools, both inside and outside the United States. She graduated from Coronado High School in 1975.
Becky enjoyed being in the outdoors, camping and ATVing with her husband and like-minded friends. She was a "reluctant" enthusiast in zip-lining and white water rafting, providing much entertainment for all involved. She was a people pleaser with a gentle heart and will be sorely missed.
Becky is survived by her husband Kerry George, daughter Liza Dillon, mother Miwako Lujan and siblings Chris Lujan and Carmen Hartin. She
was preceded in death by her father Ted and sister Dorothy.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a future date.
Rest In Peace sweet Becky-we love you and will miss you beyond words
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020