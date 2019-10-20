Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Hurley. View Sign Service Information Blunt Mortuary 2229 West Colorado Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80904 (719)-634-8831 Send Flowers Obituary

Hurley

REBECCA "BECKY" HURLEY

June 24, 1950 October 9, 2019

From the arms of her beloved husband, Jim, to the arms of the angels, Becky Hurley passed away peacefully, following a brief yet courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Moline, Illinois to Raymond H. and Alberta D. Ifft, Becky received her diploma from Cheyenne Mountain High School (1968) and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Sciences, History, and Philosophy with a focus on pre-law from Colorado State University (Fort Collins). Returning to Colorado Springs in 1972, she began her professional career as a marketing and communications specialist.

Writing, however, became Becky's passion, with more than 17-years' experience as a reporter for the Colorado Springs Business Journal, Colorado Springs Regional Business Al-liance's Economy Weekly, Colorado Biz magazine and

Additionally, Becky's resume included more than 20 years of development and marketing experience with companies focusing on real estate development, home building, construction and architecture, such as Gates Land Company, and most recently, with the brokers at Broadmoor Properties.

She was a regular freelance contributor for Colorado Springs Style magazine, Life After 50 and a number of other digital and print publications. No matter how busy she was, Becky always found time to devote her energies to various local non-profits, especially Silver Key.

In June of this year, Becky and Jim celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary stepping aboard the Queen Mary 2 for a 23-day sailing. Very sadly, shortly upon their return to Colorado Springs, Becky fell ill. As with every challenge in life, she gave it her all; however, the disease had spread fiercely and it won out.

In the final days, Becky was surrounded by members of her family: her brother Mark Ifft and his daughter Andrea Olson; Jim's niece and nephew, Vivian and Keith Montey; and her best friend of 45 years, Vicki Dimond. Becky took her last breaths in the arms of her adoring husband.

Becky is remembered by family as loving, creative, encouraging and kind. To all who knew Becky, you have your own memories of how giving and generous of spirit she was to each of you.

Becky is survived by her sister Gail Nichols and husband Jim; brother Mark Ifft and his wife Michelle, their two children Andrea Olson and husband Robert, and Peter Ifft and wife Ellen. She is also survived by two great nephews and two great nieces: Samuel and Grace Olson and Lucas and Zoe Ifft.

Per her wishes, there will be no services. Blunt Mortuary is handling arrangements for cre-mation; a private gathering for placement of ashes at the Chapel of Our Savior is pending.





