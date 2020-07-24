Youngs

REBECCA LYNNE YOUNGS

January 31, 1961

July 20, 2020

Rebecca Lynne Youngs, age 59, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed into the Lord's hands at her Home on July 20, 2020. Rebecca was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 31, 1961 to Roger and Ann Aukema and was raised in Woodland Park, Colorado. Rebecca enjoyed reading, camping, traveling and had a witty sense of humor. She devoted her life to God and her loving family, building memories that will last forever. She retired from Cheyenne Place, where she enjoyed the relationships she built with the residents and held them close to her heart. She was loved by all that knew her and will be dearly missed by both friends and family. Rebecca is survived by her husband, Richard Youngs of Colorado Springs, Colorado and children Kristian (Ron) Anderson of Fredrick MD; Kandace Youngs of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Nicholas (Melissa) McIntyre of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Heather (Steve) Johnson of Denver, Colorado; and Caitlin (Mike) Bieker of Colorado Springs, Colorado; seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two brothers and four sisters.

Celebration of Life service will be held at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 am. A private family Committal will be held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.









