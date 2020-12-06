SmithREBECCA "NEVAEH" MARIE SMITHFebruary 6, 1993 November 18, 2020Rebecca Marie Smith, lovingly referred to as Nevaeh, was taken way too soon on November 18, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 27. She was born February 6, 1993 in Fullerton, California.She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Eric, Sr.; her children, Ja'Darian, Heavenly, and Eric, Jr.; her grandfather, "PaPa" Dennis Garcia; her parents, David and Heather Griego; siblings, Hannah and David, Jr.; nephews, Dominic and Malikai; her cousins and BFF's, DeVante and Celia; and a host of family, aunts, and uncles. Special thanks to her in-laws, Robin, Roxanne, and Ivory.Rebecca's light will forever burn bright... never to dim again. We will miss you Boo-Boo. You are flying high with our favorite angel now, "Grandma" Becky.Rebecca was laid to rest on December 5, 2020.