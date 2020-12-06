1/1
Rebecca Marie Smith
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smith
REBECCA "NEVAEH" MARIE SMITH
February 6, 1993 November 18, 2020
Rebecca Marie Smith, lovingly referred to as Nevaeh, was taken way too soon on November 18, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 27. She was born February 6, 1993 in Fullerton, California.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Eric, Sr.; her children, Ja'Darian, Heavenly, and Eric, Jr.; her grandfather, "PaPa" Dennis Garcia; her parents, David and Heather Griego; siblings, Hannah and David, Jr.; nephews, Dominic and Malikai; her cousins and BFF's, DeVante and Celia; and a host of family, aunts, and uncles. Special thanks to her in-laws, Robin, Roxanne, and Ivory.
Rebecca's light will forever burn bright... never to dim again. We will miss you Boo-Boo. You are flying high with our favorite angel now, "Grandma" Becky.
Rebecca was laid to rest on December 5, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Springs Funeral Services
3115 East Platte Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
(719) 328-1793
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved