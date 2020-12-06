Sharp
REGINA "GINA" RAE SHARP
December 15, 1948 November 21, 2020
Gina Sharp passed away Saturday November 21st, 2020 from dementia complications. Born in Greenfield, MO to Edward and Vera McGehee December 15, 1948. Gina moved around much of her childhood, but always felt at home when she was in Greenfield with her grandparents, cousins, and extended family.
Gina met her husband John in Chicago and they quickly fell in love. Never being pressured to follow the norm they decided to elope in July 1975 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gina loved to share that they were wed by the Reverend Johnny "B" Love. They bought and moved into their dream home in LaGrange, IL where they became great friends with many of their neighbors building friendships that would last a lifetime. Several years later they set out to start a family and adopted their daughter, Jennifer. Taking a chance, they decided to move the family to Colorado Springs and fell in love. Gina loved hosting family and friends when they would come to visit. Gina never knew a stranger and her Allegheny neighbors were a vital part of her life. Gina owned several businesses, but she really found her passion when she and John bought Nevada Avenue Antiques in the early 90's.
Gina enjoyed many things in life, but the top of her list were gardening, quilting, and baking her famous pies. She also loved to travel and had hoped to become a volunteer with the national park service. Unfortunately, her plans were cut short when she was diagnosed with early onset dementia. Gina loved her grandkids, Grace and Elias, spending as much time as she could with them baking, visiting the zoo, or playing playdoh. She spent the last years of her life in Fort Collins living with/near her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren.
She is survived by daughter Jennifer (Chad), her grandchildren Grace and Elias, and cousins Judy (Kyle) Wynes and Marcy Jadwin.
Due to COVID-19 memorial services are currently postponed. In lieu of flowers a college fund has been setup for her two grandchildren. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com
to contribute to this fund and to receive memorial service updates.