Gustafson

REMEMBERING TED GUSTAFSON

May 15, 1942

March 16, 2018

Roger Theodore Gustafson was born in Rockford, IL, of Swedish heritage, but moved with his family to Colorado Springs when he was five years old, and so truly considered himself a Colorado boy. Growing up on the south side, he attended Ivywild Grade School, South Junior and graduated from Palmer HS. Ivywild Presbyterian Church was where he learned about Jesus at a very young age but it wasn't until a Young Life trip to Canada as a sophomore in High School that he gave his heart to the Lord.

He met his wife, Dona, in 1965, they were married in 1966 and blessed with two children. After spending almost four years together, they were divorced for eight years and then remarried. But during those eight years they both encountered Jesus in a profound way, which led to their reconciliation, and so they were different people when they married the second time. TGBTG!

Ted, as he was affectionately known by most, was a wonderful loving husband and a loving supportive Dad; a career Journeyman Sheet Metal Worker with SMW Local #9, a car club guy and Corvette owner, a Loss Prevention Specialist, avid hiker, experienced camper and expert spelunker, imparting to his family a great love of the outdoors. He was a Safety Overseer at Intel and later a Millworks technician at Home Depot. After his last retirement he and Dona saw much of the country on their road trips and enjoyed many years of potluck get-togethers with their game night crew. He was an usher at RMC, a regular at Saturday morning men's Bible study and at weekly breakfast/coffee with the guys. But most important he was a man of God. Quiet, humble, gentle yet strong, a friend to all, he loved his family deeply and made our lives richer. He was one of the good guys!

Ted passed into the arms of our Lord and Savior on March 16, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Dona, son, Curtis, daughter, Courtney (JD), brother, Dennis, grandchildren, Hannah (Ben), Mark and Rylee, great-grandsons, Bernard and Chancellor, as well as nephew, Victor (Lisa) and grand-nephews, Weston and Hayden. 3John 1:4 was one of his favorite verses. "I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in Truth."

A Memorial Service was held at Rocky Mountain Calvary on March 25, 2018 with Pastor Robert Beech officiating. Memories were shared by his son, daughter, son-in-law, brother and by his friend, Pastor Mike Broiler. Special music included "Into Your Marvelous Light", "Fence Riders", "Amazing Grace", and "I love to Tell The Story".

We miss him so much and our lives are less than when he was with us. But those of us who love him the most carry a permanent indentation his love put on our hearts that makes us more. And we are happy for him ... 2Cor 5:6-8 NKJV. We know we will see him again! If you would like to donate to a Memorial honoring Ted you may still do so through Rocky Mountain Calvary to benefit Terebinth Ministries in Uganda.

Psalm 116:15





