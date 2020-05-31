Follett

RENAE GREEN FOLLETT

April 26, 1935

May 27, 2020

"Do you want to hear a dirty joke?... Mud."

Renae Follett would want everyone reading this to start with a smile.

Our beloved "Mama" and "Grandma Duh" passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, due to a sudden heart attack in Burley, Idaho.

Renae Follett was born April 26, 1935, in Ogden, Utah, to Wallace James and Clarice Shaw Green. She has lived in Utah, Colorado and Idaho, taking pride in raising a family and serving the people in her communities.

Renae was larger than life, with a big personality, big hair, big cars, big watches, big meals, big plants and the biggest love. She was the hub of the family, creating a loving home where all could gather and know they'd be seen, heard, fed and cherished. Her homemade dinner rolls were famous and her generosity with treats and smiles were legendary.

Renae had a passion and gift for music. Through her devoted role in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a children's Primary chorister, she shared her love of music to thousands of children. Renae's enthusiastic, fun approach, connecting music and testimony was unparalleled.

Renae was preceded in death by her parents and two older brothers, Dale and Keith. She is survived by her sister, Jan Stapley of Ogden, Utah, and many nieces and nephews. Renae is also survived by her children, Kathie (Wayne) Maughan of Paul, Idaho, Cheryl Halverson of Lyman, Wyoming, Steve (Robyn) Follett of Roseburg, Oregon, Judy (Nick) Stolk of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Bob (Diane) Follett of Boise, Idaho, and Wendy Follett (Steve Bristol) of Ammon, Idaho; 52 grandchildren; 67 great-grandchildren (with two on the way); and one great-great-grandchild (and another on the way).

A visitation will be held from noon until 12:45 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Paul Pine Chapel located at Paul Cemetery, 575 W. 100 N., of Paul, Idaho. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. Social distancing measures will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

