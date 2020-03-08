Chicoine
DR. RENE CHICOINE
August 22, 1947 March 2, 2020
Dr. Rene J. Chicoine, 72, passed away March 2, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO with his family by his side.
Born in Sioux City, IA on August 22, 1947. Graduated from Heelan High School in 1965. Graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in August 1969. Practiced in Atchison, KS for 17 years. Moved to Colorado in 1987 and practiced there for 30+ years. He had healing hands and changed many people's lives and had a passion to help others feel better.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary; son, Marty; daughters, Angie and Tammy; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and sister, Paula.
A celebration of Dr. Chicoine's life will be held at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church in Black Forest, Colorado on Friday March 27th at 11:00 AM.
See www.cappadonafh.com for more information.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020