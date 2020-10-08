TrinidadDR. REUBEN BUMANGLAG TRINIDADSeptember 6, 1941 - October 3, 2020Dr. Reuben Bumanglag Trinidad, age 79, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo.He was born on Sept. 6, 1941, to Tomas and Maria Trinidad in Laoag City, Philippines. He spent the first few weeks of his life hiding in a nearby mountain range from the Japanese during World War II.At the age of 24, Reuben earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of the Philippines and immigrated to the United States in 1965. His education and training proved valuable on his flight to America as he delivered a baby midair.After spending a year in Pennsylvania for an internship, Reuben was accepted to a residency program at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. That is where he met his future wife, Marie Bernadette McAndrews in 1969. Marie only accepted a date with Reuben because she lost a bet. Little did she know, they would become life-long partners.Reuben and Marie were married in Lost Nation, Iowa, in 1972, then soon moved to the Lead/Deadwood area in South Dakota where Reuben worked as a surgeon. His hands touched and healed many in that region. He would later retire from St. Joseph's Hospital in Deadwood in 1993.One accomplishment Reuben was particularly proud of was his American citizenship, which he earned in February 1977.In 1989, Reuben and Marie relocated their family to Colorado Springs. Reuben continued to work in South Dakota until his retirement. He spent many hours commuting between Colorado Springs and Lead during his time off to watch his kids swim. He was his grandchildren's biggest fan and loved the sport of swimming and traveling with family.Reuben is survived by his wife, Marie of Colorado Springs; son, Phillip (Sandra) Trinidad; grandchildren, Porsche, Roman, Cristos and Tristan, of Emerald Hills, Calif.; son, Andrey (Amy) Trinidad, grandchildren Conner and Addyson, of Colorado Springs; son, R.D. (Holly) Trinidad; grandchildren, Maria and June, of Colorado Springs; and daughter, Anna (George) Heidinger, grandchildren Sophea and Isabella, of Colorado Springs; brothers, Abraham, Franklin and Laurel Trinidad of Banna, Philippines, and Thomas Trinidad of Colorado Springs; sister, June (Gary) Miller of Omaha, Nebr.; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Dennis) Schroeder of Cheyenne, Wyo.; and numerous nephews, nieces and friends.He was preceded in passing by his parents and brother, Edmond Arlo Trinidad.Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the services at the church.Please visit St. Paul's Facebook page for the Livestream event.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Pikes Peak Athletics Foundation, 602 Elkton Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80907. The foundation reduces financial barriers that may inhibit those of all skill levels from achieving success as swimmers.