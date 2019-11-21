Hayes
REVA LEE (HAYES) HAYES
January 4, 1939 November 7, 2019
Reva Lee Hayes of Colorado Springs, CO (formerly of Indianapolis) died on November 17, 2019 at the age of 80, in Colorado Springs, CO.
Reva Hayes' mission & passion was to serve. Her first job was the love of her family, while always there for her friends and her fellow man. She nurtured & loved five children to become responsible adults, while volunteering & working for 20+ years in the vitamin industry. She gained much fulfillment & joy in helping her patrons find ways to peace & gain relief from all types of aliments. In addition, she was very passionate about gardening, utilizing her green thumb to turn her backyard into an amazing sea of colorful beauty. She will be remembered by all that knew her as one of the most loving, caring souls that has walked the earth.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Dr. Charles R. Hayes; step-son, Bobby Hayes; and her parents, Roy & Eugena Russell.
She is survived by children, Kyle (Wendy) Crawford and Sayla (John) Dennington; step-children, Charlie (Belinda) Hayes and William "Billy" Hayes; grandchildren Abby and Avery Hayes, and Britney Crawford.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 PM. Entombment will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019