Langat
RHAYAN KIBET LANGAT
May 28, 2007
April 4, 2020
12-year-old Rhayan Kibet Langat was promoted to glory on April 4, 2020.
Rhayan was a 7th Cadet at The Colorado Military Academy and a youth member at Church for All Nations, Colorado Springs.
Rhayan leaves behind loving mother, Adijah Tabitha C. Langat and step-dad, Stephen Maina Mwangi.
He was a great brother to Hope Cheptoo Langat of Falcon High School; proud step-brother to Josiah Mahinda Maina, Hannah Wanja Maina, Maurice Maina and Morgan Kuria, both of Dallas, Texas.
Loving grandchild to Dinnah Langat of Colorado Springs. Nephew to Abraham, Ernest, Peter and Robert in Kenya, and Joyce Sanga of Colorado Springs. Proud nephew and cousin to many.
Funeral Service, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
Graveside Service, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.
We regret that in the light of COVID-19, attendance to both services will be by invitation only.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rhayan's memory may be made to The Colorado Military Academy basketball team.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020