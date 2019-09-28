Hurst
RHONDA H HURST
April 9, 1960 September 18, 2019
Rhonda H. Hurst, born Rhonda Denise Hoover, April 9th 1960 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rhonda passed away the evening of September 18th, 2019. She was surrounded by family and friends at Penrose hospital. She leaves behind her husband, two sons, two grandsons, mother and two brothers. Rhonda's services will be held in her home state of Georgia. Mckoon funeral home in Newman, Georgia will hold a service for her. Rhonda will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery, next to her father.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019