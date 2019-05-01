Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard A. Martinez. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Martinez

RICHARD A. MARTINEZ

July 23, 1941

April 22, 2019

Born July 23, 1941 in Alamosa Co. Passed away at the age of 78 at his home in Colorado Springs on April 22, 2019.

He was retired after working 35+ years for Laborers International Union Local 578 (construction worker). Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Solomon Martinez and Elsida Martinez.

Richard is survived by his wife Mae Martinez, son Richard R. Martinez (Melissa) and daughter Michele T. Martinez. 3 granddaughters: Stephanie Medina, Destiny Martinez and Angelina Martinez. Two great grandchildren: Richie Medina and Arianna Martinez. Also surviving is sister Inez Montoya, Sister Esther Maez(David), and a brother Alex Martinez (Patsy). Services will be held at the Shrine of Remembrance Funeral home 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs Co at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday May 4, 2019. A reception will take place at 1pm at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club #143, 1050 S. 21st Street, Colorado Springs Co. Blessed be his memory





