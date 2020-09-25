1/1
Richard Alan Johnson
1947 - 2020
Johnson
RICHARD ALAN JOHNSON
January 25, 1947 September 21, 2020
Richard "Dick" Johnson passed peacefully on September 21, 2020 after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.
Born in Grand Island, NE Dick developed a life-long passion for sports, first as an athlete and then as a coach. He built a wonderful career in education, teaching business and computer courses for 17 years before joining Colorado Springs School District 11 where he served as Director of Information Services until his retirement in 2006.
Dick loved lighthouses, road trips, carpentry, and music, and was a passionate advocate for animals. He also enjoyed researching his family's genealogical history which he captured in a book.
Dick will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Beverly Johnson; his children Shawn (Leah) Johnson, Russell (Sian) Ashenden, Brandy (Dan) Bertram; his siblings Dana Keck, Debi Johnson, Douglas Johnson; and many much loved grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A complete obituary can be found online at wwwcappadonafh.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.




Published in The Gazette on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
