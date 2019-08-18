Edwards
RICHARD "DICKIE" ALLAN EDWARDS
May 22, 1934
August 11, 2019
Left this world to play in his eternal golf game.
Dickie was born in Paducah Kentucky but came to Colorado Springs when he was five months old. Dickie started going to Patty Jewett when he was 9 and spent 76 years making life long friends. He started cutting meat while still in high school. Retiring from Safeway. Dickie was predeceased by his Grandparents, Parents Allen and Evelyn Edwards, brother and sister in-law Don & Linda, Aunts and Uncles. He is survived by his wife Charlene, daughters Marsha and Gail, three step children Timn, Jackie and Mason, three grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, four step grandchildren, three step great grandchildren, two nephews, one niece and several cousins. At Dickie's request there will be not be a service but a gathering of family and friends at Patty Jewett on August 31st at 2:00 p.m. Casual or golf attire requested. Any donations can be made to Pikes Peak Jr. Golf c/o Lee Hall -3603 Alpine Pl. 80909
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019