Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Allen Mosley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mosley

RICHARD ALLEN MOSLEY

December 17, 1957 February 7, 2020

Richard Allen Mosley, 62, of Colorado Springs, Colorado departed this life on February 7, 2020. He was born on December 17, 1957 in Lynchburg, Virginia.

He enjoyed music, Just Breakfast group, various bands in VA and various groups. He valued family and friends. Richard served in the United States Army for 24 years.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Callands and Grace Turner Mosley; and two brothers Lawrence and Earl F. Mosley.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Deborah Jean Canady Mosley; children, Richard Allen Mosley II of Clarksville, Tennessee, Batinna Mosley of South Korea, Seoul, Daquita Mosley of Clarksville, Tennessee, Demeeka M. Jappa of Kansas City, Kansas, Dara D. Canady of Kansas City, Missouri, Tai D. Jenkins of Gladstone, Missouri, and Michael D. Canady of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Patricia Mosley of Lynchburg, Virginia; six grandchildren, Dedric, Alorha, Cassandra, Haven, Isaiah, and Amenadiel; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM, at Angelus Chapel located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14th, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Angelus Chapel located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Interment will be at Pikes Peak National Cemetery with Military Honors. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting







MosleyRICHARD ALLEN MOSLEYDecember 17, 1957 February 7, 2020Richard Allen Mosley, 62, of Colorado Springs, Colorado departed this life on February 7, 2020. He was born on December 17, 1957 in Lynchburg, Virginia.He enjoyed music, Just Breakfast group, various bands in VA and various groups. He valued family and friends. Richard served in the United States Army for 24 years.Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Callands and Grace Turner Mosley; and two brothers Lawrence and Earl F. Mosley.He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Deborah Jean Canady Mosley; children, Richard Allen Mosley II of Clarksville, Tennessee, Batinna Mosley of South Korea, Seoul, Daquita Mosley of Clarksville, Tennessee, Demeeka M. Jappa of Kansas City, Kansas, Dara D. Canady of Kansas City, Missouri, Tai D. Jenkins of Gladstone, Missouri, and Michael D. Canady of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Patricia Mosley of Lynchburg, Virginia; six grandchildren, Dedric, Alorha, Cassandra, Haven, Isaiah, and Amenadiel; and a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM, at Angelus Chapel located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14th, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Angelus Chapel located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Interment will be at Pikes Peak National Cemetery with Military Honors. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com Published in The Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close