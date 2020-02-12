Mosley
RICHARD ALLEN MOSLEY
December 17, 1957 February 7, 2020
Richard Allen Mosley, 62, of Colorado Springs, Colorado departed this life on February 7, 2020. He was born on December 17, 1957 in Lynchburg, Virginia.
He enjoyed music, Just Breakfast group, various bands in VA and various groups. He valued family and friends. Richard served in the United States Army for 24 years.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Callands and Grace Turner Mosley; and two brothers Lawrence and Earl F. Mosley.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Deborah Jean Canady Mosley; children, Richard Allen Mosley II of Clarksville, Tennessee, Batinna Mosley of South Korea, Seoul, Daquita Mosley of Clarksville, Tennessee, Demeeka M. Jappa of Kansas City, Kansas, Dara D. Canady of Kansas City, Missouri, Tai D. Jenkins of Gladstone, Missouri, and Michael D. Canady of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Patricia Mosley of Lynchburg, Virginia; six grandchildren, Dedric, Alorha, Cassandra, Haven, Isaiah, and Amenadiel; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM, at Angelus Chapel located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14th, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Angelus Chapel located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Interment will be at Pikes Peak National Cemetery with Military Honors. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020