LT COL RICHARD ANTHONY ALEXANDER, USAF, (RET.)
September 20, 1936 August 27, 2020
Richard, almost 84, passed away at his home with his loving wife holding his hand, surrounded by family and friends on August 27, 2020.
He was born a twin, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Anthony and Mary (Gauthreaux) Alexander.
Richard began his aviation career with the Louisiana National Guard in 1955, flying as a gunner on the B-26 for six years. He graduated from Louisiana State University, was commissioned through the Reserve Officer Training Corps, and was selected for pilot training at Webb AFB, Texas. Notably, his class was the first to fly the T-38 Talon, the world's first supersonic trainer. His first flying assignment was the monster C-133 Cargomaster at Dover AFB, the Air Force's first strategic airlifter. His operational flights included delivering cargo all over the world, and included crossing the Bermuda Triangle, where several C-133's were lost. While in Dover, he often transported tanks, helicopters, and large equipment to Viet Nam. In 1968, Richard was assigned to Viet Nam, and flew the UC-123K, spraying Agent Orange. He often remarked that he was truly flying "by the seat of his pants" in that aircraft, and survived twelve hits by enemy fire during this time. Following Viet Nam, Richard returned to Dover AFB and resumed flying the C-133 internationally. He flew multiple aircrafts to include T-37, C-124, C-141,T-29, VC131 and finished flying in the T-39's.
Richard's life changed forever during his assignment flying the T-39 at Rhein Mein AB in Germany. It was there he met Lynda, an Air Force nurse, assigned to the Weisbaden AB hospital. It was love at first sight. Amazingly, Lynda had been assigned to the 21st Casualty Staging Flight at Tan Son Nhut AB in Vietnam, twenty-three miles away from Richard, but they'd never crossed paths. They married in November 1973, thereby ending Richard's not-so-accurate war stories! Richard was funny and witty, and loved to tell stories about his flying days.
Richard and Lynda continued on with many assignments, a few AF-required separations, and continued civilian and military education for both, ultimately retiring while at Tyndall AFB, FL. After retirement, Richard found time for many passions, including fly-fishing, photography and golf. They fulfilled a dream that many wish they could do: they spent five years in a motor home exploring the beautiful scenery of America, absorbing her great history.
He is preceded by his mother and father; twin brother; and nephew.
Survivors include his devoted wife, Lynda; two daughters, Lisa Alexander and Stacy (Dave) Hollen; three grandchildren, Sara and Taylor Hollen and Jordan Alexander; special friends, Jerry and Carolyn Sparkman; and a large circle of loving friends, including Air Force nurses.
Additionally, he was cared for by the devoted staff at Compassus Hospice, including Debbie and Bree, and the family is very thankful for their selfless dedication.
Private Memorial Service, 1:00PM, Thursday, October 1, 2020. The service will be streamed live. The link to watch the Memorial Service is located on Richard's Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services website.
Memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be made to the WWII Aviation Museum in Colorado Springs, https://www.worldwariiaviation.org/support/donate/