RICHARD ARTHUR PARKER, SR.

April 6, 1938

February 25, 2019

Richard (Dick) Parker, (80), died on February 25th, 2019 at home in Colorado Springs. He was retired from the U.S.

As a young boy in Boston he grew up with the Red Sox and was always telling stories about delivering Ted William's newspaper. He went to Catholic school and enjoyed having fun at the expense of the nuns who taught him. Richard entered the Navy at 18 and was sworn in on the USS Constitution. After 3 years he transferred to the U.S. Army as an Infantry solider. He served 2 tours in Vietnam and was part of the 1st Cavalry Air Assault unit where he earned the Air Medal with oak cluster. In addition to that medal he earned 2 Purple Heart s, a Bronze Star with 3 oak clusters, a "V" device for valor, and a Combat Infantry Badge among many medals he earned during his 22 years of service. He retired in October 1977 with the rank of 1SGT from the 4th Infantry Division.

He was married August 8th, 1959 to Patricia Vogel. They spent 59 years together traveling Europe, the U.S. and Canada while raising a family. They settled in Colorado Springs in 1976. Richard loved the outdoors and took great joy sharing that love with his family and friends.

Richard is survived by his wife Pat, three sons, Richard (Marianne), Ronald (Jean), Robert, one daughter, Robin and sisters, Gail (Denny), Mary (Tom) and Marguerite (Nunzio). He was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill and Art and sister Jean. He had 16 grandchildren, Jennifer (Nick), Conor, Jordon, James, Nicole, Calee, Liam, Sophia, Wren, Sydney, Riley, Adrian, Owen, Aven, Calvin, Mira, one great-granddaughter Caroline and many nieces and nephews.

Richard never met a stranger he didn't like. He loved his God, his country and his family. He was a great husband, father and grandfather. His enduring smiling and grin when you entered the house will be missed. He was loved by all. A special thanks to all of the nurses, doctors and therapists over the past several years who took care of Richard but especially, Patience, Beth, Terry, Kelly and Jodi.

Services will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church 9 El Pomar Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 with a Rosary on Thursday February 28th at 6:30 pm. A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 am on Friday March 1st. A private Committal Service at Pikes Peak National Cemetery will be held on March 4that 9 a.m.





