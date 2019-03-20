Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Cissell. View Sign

Cissell

Dick also loved and appreciated his wonderful friends and neighbors. They were a great comfort to him during his difficult journey. Dick loved fly fishing. Particularly, he enjoyed fishing at Eleven Mile Canyon with his dear friend Russ. He so enjoyed the peace, serenity and beauty of the entire area. It was his favorite destination.

October 6, 1946 March 10, 2019

RICHARD "DICK" CISSELL

Richard "Dick" Cissell passed away to our heavenly Father on March 10, 2019, after a long and valiant fight with pancreatic cancer. Dick was a proud resident of Colorado Springs, CO for the past 18 years. Born in San Francisco, CA on October 6, 1946 to Carl and Eleanor Cissell (Karp). He was married to his dear wife, Barbara on December 25, 1982 in Sunnyvale, CA, surrounded by family and friends. Dick graduated from Santa Clara High School in 1964 and remained close to many of his friends throughout his life. This included friends as far back as grammar school. Dick worked at Pacific Bell for 30 years and during his career formed more lasting friendships which continued until his passing. He started as a lineman and worked his way up to management positions.

Dick dearly loved his family, friends, and the "Tri Lakes Cruisers" car club, of which he was a member and president for several years. He loved and appreciated "the guys" throughout his 16 years of participation. During his illness, his car club friends beautifully restored his 1966 Ford Mustang, much to his delight, and these friends continued to assist Dick in every way possible for nearly two years of his cancer journey. He was so grateful to all of them and so touched by their caring and generosity.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, his wonderful children: Michelle Bush (Allen), Mark Ramirez and Patty, Derek Ramirez, Erik Ramirez and Sondra, sister, Lois and grandchildren: Emily, Michael, Matthew, and Sarah. A memorial will be scheduled at a future date and everyone will be notified when arrangements have been completed. Memorials in Dick's name may be made to "Reel Recovery" at

A special thank you to Dr. V. Rana, Dr. M. Stickrath and her support team at Memorial North Hospital, and the ER and ICU unit, 4th floor and staff.







Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019

