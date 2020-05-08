Richard Cordova
1936 - 2020
Cordova
RICHARD CORDOVA
January 10, 1936 May 5, 2020
Richard Cordova of Rifle, Colorado passed away at Castle Peak Senior Care from a short illness. He was born and raised in Fountain, Colorado where he graduated from High School in 1955. He owned Dick's Electric and was an electrical and general contractor. In 1979, he moved to Breckenridge as the chief electrician for the Breckenridge Ski Area. In 1992 he moved to Garfield County where he also worked in the electrical field. He was preceded in death by his mother Lola and father Richard. He is survived by his brother Robert (Bob) Cordova, ex-wife Patricia, children Marilyn Hogan (Marc) and Rick, 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies, 120 N. River Road, Palisade, CO 81526-9802.



Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

