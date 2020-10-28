1/1
Richard Craig
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig
RICHARD "RICK" CRAIG
July 24th, 1944 October 23rd, 2020
Rick's legacy and passion for racing and the automotive community will live forever through his hard work and dedication to his family and friend's. He is survived by his Wife Judy, two Daughters Linda Lancaster and Bonnie Craig-Long, Son in Law Ricky Lancaster,six Grandchildren, and two Great Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved