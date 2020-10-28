Craig

RICHARD "RICK" CRAIG

July 24th, 1944 October 23rd, 2020

Rick's legacy and passion for racing and the automotive community will live forever through his hard work and dedication to his family and friend's. He is survived by his Wife Judy, two Daughters Linda Lancaster and Bonnie Craig-Long, Son in Law Ricky Lancaster,six Grandchildren, and two Great Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.







