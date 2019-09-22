Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard D. Nehring. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM Grace Lutheran Church 1128 E. Boulder St. Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Nehring

RICHARD D. NEHRING

August 24, 1943 August 27, 2019

Richard D. Nehring, devoted father, husband and friend passed away on August 27, 2019, at age 76 in Colorado Springs.

Born on August 24, 1943, in Columbus, OH to Martin and Gertrude (Stahmer) Nehring, Richard and his family soon relocated to Canon City, CO, which he considered home. He graduated from Canon City High School (1961), then earned a B.A in History at Valparaiso University (1965). His scholastic and athletic achievements led to his selection as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University (1965-67), and a Danforth Fellow at Stanford University, where he pursued his doctorate in Political Science (1967-72). During that time he also worked at the office of Economic Analysis of the U.S. Department of Interior before joining the Rand Corp., where he spent a decade as a project director of fossil fuel supply issues in their Energy Policy Program.

At Rand, Richard met his future wife, Brooke Bower, with whom he moved to Colorado Springs (1984) to raise their family and found their business, which they operated over 35 years.

Richard was actively involved in the field of oil and gas resource/supply issues, serving on several professional and scientific committees of the National Petroleum Council and National Research Council. The American Association of Petroleum Geologists named him Haas-Pratt Distinguished Lecturer (1990-91), before he helped found AAPG's Committee on Resource Evaluation and organized the Hedberg Research Conference on Understanding World Oil Resources (2006).

During his lifetime, Richard made a commitment to actively engage in and contribute to his profession, his church, and the arts community in Colorado Springs. He was a lifelong outdoorsman, hiking, fishing, camping with his brother, and serving as an Instructor for Colorado Outward Bound. He indulged his curiosity by reading voraciously and traveling with family and friends. He will be remembered for his twinkling eyes, his deep infectious laugh, his kind spirit, and his keen intellect.

Richard is survived by his wife, Brooke, their daughter, Kate and her wife Mary, his grandchildren Rylee and Owen, his sister Mary Jane, and several nieces and nephews and their families. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church (1128 E. Boulder St., Colorado Springs), followed by a reception at Kissing Camels Golf club (4500 Kissing Camels Drive). Donations in Richard's memory may be made to Grace Lutheran Church; the Mr. and Mrs. Martin Nehring Endowed Scholarship Fund, Valparaiso University; or the Office of the American Secretary for the Rhodes Trust.





