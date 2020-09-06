1/1
Richard David Williams
1942 - 2020
Williams
RICHARD DAVID WILLIAMS
August 22, 1942 August 31, 2020
Richard David Williams of Monument, Colorado died peacefully on August 31, 2020 of cancer. Dick was born August 22, 1942 on a small farm near Bingham, Illinois to Louie and Elizabeth Williams.
Dick graduated from Ramsey High School, Ramsey, Illinois before enrolling at the University of Illinois. He was drafted into the US Army during the Vietnam buildup and served honorably for two years. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in business management. While at NIU he met and married his wife of 53 years, Mary Friedman. They have three children: son Matt (Linette), Samantha, Jennifer, and Nick; son David (Sheri), Caleb, Abby, Zoe, and Sophie; daughter Kristi (Ben), Ethan and Jack.
After graduation from NIU, Dick joined the Wurlitzer Company working in both the keyboard division and later the coin operations division. He completed assignments in Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, South Carolina, and New York. In 1978 he moved his family to Colorado where he owned and operated a piano and organ business before spending 25 years in the automobile business.
Mary, Matt, David, Kristi, and families will deeply miss their husband, dad, and Papa. He will also be deeply missed by his brother Dale (Judy), sister Peggy (Steve), brother Patrick, sister-in-law Sharon, Mary's siblings Bro. Paul, Luzann (Larry), Mark (Mary), Joan (Jacques), sister-in-law Kathryn, and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Bob.
A family mass was held at St. Peter's in Monument. Interment and memorial celebration will be held when safe travel resumes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to foodforthepoor.org, cancerresearch.org, or charity of your choice.




Published in The Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
